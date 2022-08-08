The Princes Highway has been cleared several hours after a truck lost its load near Blackbutt on Monday morning.
Both northbound lanes of the Princes Highway were closed south of the Oak Flats interchange when the incident occurred shortly before 10am.
The truck was carrying a crusher, which tipped onto the road.
A tow truck and a crane were brought in for the recovery operation, and emergency road repairs had to be undertaken before the road reopened.
Traffic approaching the scene was heavy and vehicles were directed to take the New Lake Entrance Road off-ramp and use the interchange roundabout to access the Princes Motorway on-ramp from the East West Link, or the Princes Highway on-ramp.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 9.55am.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
