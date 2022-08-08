New suburb of Stream Hill still has Wollongong City Council support

Wollongong City Council has voted to move forward on plans to rename a chunk of Kembla Grange.
At Monday night's meeting councillors passed a recommendation to lodge a submission to the Geographical Names Board (GNB) over its plans to change the western edge of Kembla Grange to the new name of Stream Hill.
Advertisement
The submission is in response to feedback the GNB received about the proposed name change.
A total of 57 submissions were received, 39 of which objected to the renaming - most of the objections centred around a preference for a Dharawal name.
Council has also taken onboard concerns about the boundaries and has now redrawn them to see the properties north of Reddalls Road remain in the existing Kembla Grange suburb.
Another boundary change will see the property of Stream Hill added into the suburb it inspired.
Council also voted to continue to support the choice of Stream Hill and Kembla Grange as the names for the two suburbs.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.