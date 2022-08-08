Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

New suburb of Stream Hill still has Wollongong City Council support

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 8 2022 - 8:53am, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boundary adjustment that moved some homes out of the proposed Stream Hill suburb and back into Kembla Grange.

Wollongong City Council has voted to move forward on plans to rename a chunk of Kembla Grange.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.