Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Olivia Newton-John leaves a legacy of bravery, kindness: editorial

August 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australians went about their day with a sense of loss on Tuesday after learning that beloved musician, actress and icon Olivia Newton-John had died, aged 73.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.