Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said the offshore fishing was relatively quiet over the weekend and earlier this week.
Only a few meagre tuna reports came in and all of them indicated the yellowfin and bluefin were still holding down around Batemans Bay and only up as far as Ulladulla.
However, those captured were well over 60 kilograms.
Locally there were a few boats that found fish out front off the Illawarra but as it happens sometimes, hooks didn't stay in or there were boatside mishaps. Ergo no accurate sizes were called, but there were suggestions of 50kg-plus near misses.
Tomorrow's weather is looking promising, so we just need the pods to move towards us.
Closer to home, reports suggested that the fishing was again relatively slow for snapper, with only a few good reds landed and most of them came from the afternoon bite just before dusk.
Better fish were found on the shallow reefs while on the anchor, and were enticed into taken floaters down a steady burley trail.
By saying a steady trail, just 'mist' the water with burley and a few solid tidbits here and there.
Hold back your next mini chunk until the previous one has disappeared out of sight, otherwise the reds might be holding back and grazing away.
Those fishing deeper reefs found plenty of fish but the majority of them were just under legal size.
The kings were also quiet around the Islands, with only a few fish taken and lots of rats by all reports.
All the flathead drifts fired, with plenty of good-sized fish taken with most relaying that it wasn't hard to get the bag limit fairly quickly and be back at the ramp early with little effort at all.
Rocks fished well for bream, drummer and blackfish with some bigger drummer about the washes catching out a few of the bream fishos on their light line set-ups.
A switch to heavier gear and upped line sizes saw tables turned in favour of the angler and a few solid pigs to near 3kg were wrestled out.
