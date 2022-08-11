Illawarra Mercury
Anglers report little offshore activity

August 11 2022 - 3:25am
Giant: Gun angler Damien Skeen surprised himself with his capture (and release) of this enormous flathead from a nearby estuary.

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said the offshore fishing was relatively quiet over the weekend and earlier this week.

