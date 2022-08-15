Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Strong BlueScope profit brings Port Kembla blast furnace reline a step closer

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 15 2022 - 10:07am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billions: A strong profit over the last financial year provides security for the future of the Port Kembla steelworks. Picture: Sylvia Liber

BlueScope's multi-billion dollar profit is great news for the future of the Port Kembla steelworks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.