SES Wollongong HQ faces cloudy future with partial RFS merger

By Ben Langford
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:01am, first published 4:44am
SES overwhelmed: Mick Fuller at Wednesday's press confernce. Picture: ABC.

Some of the functions conducted by the State Emergency Service (SES), which employs more than 200 people at its headquarters in Wollongong, will be "merged" into the Rural Fire Service following the inquiry into the devastating NSW floods.

