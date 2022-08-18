Ensuring the legacy of Ebony Simpson endures: editorial

It's hard to imagine the grief Ebony Simpson's family endures on a daily basis even now, 30 years after her brutal death.
Yet today, on the anniversary of her death, it will hit their chests like a brick.
That the community of Bargo shared their pain - and their anger - decades ago is of little solace. That we feel desperately sad for them now is just another crumb of comfort.
The protests, the outrage did not change anything for the family. Their little girl was taken from them in the cruellest and most brutal of ways.
Yet Ebony's parents, Peter and Christine, were not cowed. They fought back in the most productive, meaningful way possible. Thanks in part to the couple, victim impact statements can now be read in court.
The couple also dedicated themselves to supporting others in similar situations as they recognised the need for improved support systems for those left behind.
If you're of a certain vintage and were living in NSW in the mid-to-late 80s, sadly the name Anita Cobby will be familiar. She, too, was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered for no reason.
Ebony's parents and Grace and Garry Lynch (Anita's parents) joined forces to establish the Homicide Victims Support Group. Not only does the group support thousands of people impacted by homicide, it also advocates for victims' rights.
Spare a thought today, not just for the Simpsons, but everyone affected by similarly horrific deeds - every day is an anniversary of one kind or another.
