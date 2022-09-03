50 photos from Illawarra Junior Rugby League grand final day 2022

The next generation of Illawarra rugby league players played their junior grand finals on the lush turf of WIN Stadium on Saturday.
Dapto collected the South32 Under 13 Division 1 grand final spoils with a narrow victory over rivals Collegians.
The Canaries took the season's spoils with a 16-14 victory over Collegians.
In under 13 Division 2, Berry defeated Southern Highlands 14-8 in a tense affair.
Kiama took the under 14 Division 1 spoil;s with a hard-fought 26-12 win against Stingrays 16-12.
And in the under 14 Division 2 decider, Berry managed to keep Port Kembla from crossing the stripe, winning 12-0.
