Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Questions over 'significant' faults in Wollongong's Wonder apartments

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 3 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wonder Apartments site in Young Street allegedly had "significant structural issues" but no such concerns are mentioned in the stop work order. Picture by Robert Peet

The stop work order issued for the Wonder Apartments in Wollongong mentions nothing about structural issues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.