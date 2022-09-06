Illawarra Mercury
Tower development for Kenny Street fruit market site gets all-clear

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 6 2022 - 7:00am
The days of the Ellen Street DIY skate park Mavericks are numbered now a development for the site has been approved. Picture by Adam McLean

A twin 17-storey tower development on the site of an old deli and temporary skate park has been approved by the Land and Environment Court.

