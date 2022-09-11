Sting set to headline Day On The Green

Singer-songwriter Sting will return to Australia next year for the first time in nearly seven years, and will headline Bowral's Day On The Green festivals
The show, at Centennial Vineyards on February 26, is part of his My Songs tour which will include many of his greatest hits as a solo artist and from his career with The Police.
Fans can expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and many more.
The My Songs tour, which was played to sold out crowds at a residency in London in April, was described by the Times as "a Pilates masterclass in polished pop-rock slickness".
Sting will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble, with special guest Joe Sumner on his first Australian solo tour.
Acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter James Reyne - who first shared a bill with Sting nearly 40 years ago when Australian Crawl were part of The Police's final tour until they re-formed 23 years later - will also join the line-up.
Tickets go on sale on September 16 at 11am, with pre-sales beginning on Tuesday (September 13).
The Day on the Green concert series returned to the Southern Highlands this year, with Crowded House playing to a crowd of more than 10,000 in April.
This was plagued by parking delays and muddy grounds after months of rain, but organisers said these issues would be addressed for future events.
