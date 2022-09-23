Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bundanon announces 'From a Deep Valley', coming in November

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundanon's Bridge for Creative Learning. Picture by Zan Wimberlay

After two successful calendar season programs, Bundanon has announced its 2022 season three program, Siteworks 2022: From a deep valley, which will officially launch in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.