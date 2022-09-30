The future of the Coledale RSL Club will be known in coming weeks, with the sub-branch preparing to vote on the future of the Lawrence Hargrave Drive venue.
The Club venue, which is the current tenant of the site, has openly spoken about their ongoing financial difficulties and on Friday announced their intention to amalgamate with the Tradies group (otherwise known as Sutherland District Trade Union Limited).
"Tradies are not interested in the deal unless they can ultimately secure the freehold to justify their considerable expenditure on our Club as Planned," club director Warrick Try said in a statement.
However, the sub-branch has upheld they did not want to sell their building so to retain it as a community facility, and began taking expressions of interest from other interested parties.
The sub-branch was contacted for comment but declined to speak publicly until after their next meeting, where the various scenarios moving forward would be voted on.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
