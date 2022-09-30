Illawarra Mercury
Coledale RSL sub-branch set to vote whether The Club can amalgamate with Tradies

By Desiree Savage
September 30 2022
The Coledale Rsl Club on Lawrence Hargrave Drive. Picture by Robert Peet.

The future of the Coledale RSL Club will be known in coming weeks, with the sub-branch preparing to vote on the future of the Lawrence Hargrave Drive venue.

