The portraits, stories and memories from inspiring Illawarra residents will go on exhibition in the hope to pass on advice and wisdom to future generations.
Fourteen past and present members of the Warrigal aged-care community - including eight centenarians - are part of Wisdom in their Words, which opens at the Shellharbour Civic Centre and on the web on Friday October 7.
Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell said the exhibition opening coincides with Ageism Awareness Day and hopes it will draw attention to the importance of changing the community's perspective of ageing and older people.
"This is absolutely essential to changing attitudes and forming a community where people of all ages feel valued and respected, and their contributions are acknowledged," Mr Sewell said.
He said there was much wisdom to be gained from the experiences of older people and felt the exhibition would post an opportunity to "fight the negative ageing stigma".
Warrigal will also launch an online art gallery on the same day, making the show accessible to anyone.
