Fighting ageism: exhibition celebrates the wisdom of Warrigal residents

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 4 2022 - 9:12pm
A portrait of Ray. Picture supplied.

The portraits, stories and memories from inspiring Illawarra residents will go on exhibition in the hope to pass on advice and wisdom to future generations.

