Dozens of motorists have endured windscreen and panel damage after a section of Memorial Drive at Woonona has been left unattended for weeks after wet weather caused defacement.
Transport for NSW erected a "potholes on roads" sign near where the surface damage has occurred, between Campbell Street and Park Road, but many motorists have still endured costly damage.
Brendan Hunt claims his wife has endured three major windscreen chips in as many weeks, less than a month after they purchased their new Mazda CX5.
"[I want] some accountability for the people who should be doing their job of fixing the holes in the roads," he told the Mercury.
"People's cars are being destroyed and nothing is being done about it except a pathetic sign being erected that says 'potholes'. It is infuriating and ridiculous."
Mr Hunt said they opted to fix the windscreen themselves as they didn't want to lose their no-claim-bonus with their insurance company, pushing up their premium.
A spokeswoman for Transport for NSW (who look after the major arterial) said "more permanent" repairs would be undertaken late October, "weather permitting".
"Due to the type of asphalt required to repair this road, work must be done when the weather is warm and the road is dry," she said.
"Transport for NSW regularly monitors the area around Woonona and Bulli and we are aware a section of Memorial Drive has been impacted by this year's continual and unprecedented rain.
"The area is currently under speed restriction, has warning signs in place and has been swept to remove loose material."
Angry motorists have taken to local community groups on social media to warn others to avoid the area, dozens sighting damage to windscreens and panels, some stating they opt to drive in the break-down lane to avoid the area.
The public can report damage of local roads to their local council, or major roads (like Memorial Drive, Lawrence Hargrave Drive or the M1) to Transport NSW.
If a vehicle has endured damage on a major road, there is an option to lodge a public liability claim on the Transport for NSW website, though it could take up to six weeks or more for authorities to review.
Meantime, the state government has just announced Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama Local Government Areas are eligible for a grants scheme to help with flood damage (including council-owned roads).
The NSW Government will contribute $15 million (state-wide) to repair crucial Crown land features, damaged during recent floods - like parks, playgrounds, reserves, visitor and cultural sites and Crown roads, bridges, drains and other structures.
Applications are open until 14 October, after which they will be assessed by the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands to determine the amount of funding to be allocated to each local council.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
