A young man wanted by police for past offences was caught when he visited to the South Coast to watch the Koori Cup at the weekend.
Thomas Avery, 22, from Tabulam in north east NSW appeared in Wollongong Local Court after the driver of the car he was a passenger in was stopped for a random breath test early on Sunday morning.
The court heard he failed to disclose his name to police officers because his partner was in labour with his first child and he was worried he'd be arrested.
When police were able to identify him as Thomas Avery, a search revealed he had an outstanding conviction warrant issued at South Grafton on September 26 and he was arrested.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin, opposed Avery's application for bail saying that he was on parole at the time of his arrest and had previously spent time in jail.
She added that Avery was a young indigenous man and would be vulnerable in custody.
Avery was granted conditional bail including a daily curfew of 7pm to 6am with registrar Cally D'Arcy noting that the 22 year old's previous offences 'always seem to happen in the middle of the night'.
The unemployed man is to reside with his Aunty in Redfern and the matter adjourned to Downing Centre on Friday October 7.
