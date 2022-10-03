Illawarra Mercury
Police investigating child's death after Memorial Dr, Towradgi crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:01am, first published October 3 2022 - 8:15pm
The wreckage of a Holden Barina at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Towradgi Road. Pictures by Adam McLean

Police are investigating whether the death of a 12-year-old boy overnight is linked to a crash at Towradgi in the early hours of the morning.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

