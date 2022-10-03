Police are investigating whether the death of a 12-year-old boy overnight is linked to a crash at Towradgi in the early hours of the morning.
About 1.35am, a Holden Barina travelling north on Memorial Drive reportedly crashed into a traffic light at the intersection with Towradgi Road.
Officers at the nearby Corrimal Police Station heard the crash and rushed to the scene, but found the occupants had fled and the vehicle was empty.
Paramedics treated the boy and took him to Wollongong Hospital, but he died.
Police established crime scenes at both the crash site and the home, and are investigating if the boy's death is linked to the crash.
Crash investigation officers were at the scene on Tuesday morning, but Memorial Drive has since reopened and the vehicle has been towed.
Police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam relevant to the crash investigation, or how the child came to be injured, to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Memorial Drive remains closed between the Princes Highway on-ramp at Fairy Meadow, to Railway Street in Corrimal.
Towradgi Road is also closed eastbound from the Princes Highway.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
