Police say a car involved in a crash at Towradgi, which might be connected to the death of a boy overnight, was stolen from Koonawarra.
The black Holden Barina was travelling north on Memorial Drive about 1.35am on Tuesday when it smashed into a traffic light at Towradgi Road and came to rest beside the southbound lanes.
Twenty-five minutes later, paramedics were called to a Balgownie home where they found a seriously injured 12-year-old boy, who was pronounced deceased on arrival at Wollongong Hospital.
Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan from the Crash Investigation Unit said the Barina was reported stolen from a Koonawarra address on Saturday, and police also wanted to speak to anyone who saw this car over the long weekend.
"At this stage we don't know if the boy was in fact in the vehicle, however that is one of our lines of inquiry, and we don't know who the driver was," Detective Acting Inspector Hogan said.
He said the boy was dropped off at the Balgownie home - believed to be that of a friend - in a silver car.
Police are also appealing for anyone who might have seen this vehicle in the Balgownie area about 2am to come forward with any information.
Detective Acting Inspector Hogan said police had not established whether this second vehicle was involved in the crash.
He said police also wanted to speak to anyone who had "social media content" related to the incident.
Police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam relevant to the crash investigation, or how the child came to be injured, to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.