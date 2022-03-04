news, latest-news,

The near-constant and sometimes heavy rain that has battered the Illawarra the past couple of weeks has taken its toll on the region's roads. Potholes are opening up and councils have sent their work crews out to try find and fill them in. We want to identify where the worst potholes are in the region - if you know of one, please fill in the form below. Wollongong City Council also asks residents to inform them of any potholes through their website, so workers can be sent out to fix them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/22bf898e-ad25-4e83-ad11-c6cb4b0dd51f.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg