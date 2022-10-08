Illawarra Mercury
New cardiac surgery service performs 300 lifesaving heart operations in Wollongong

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 8 2022 - 5:42am, first published 3:30am
Surgeon Dr Mohammad Azari performed the first cardiac surgery at Wollongong Private Hospital last September.

Almost 300 lifesaving heart surgeries have been performed in the Illawarra over the past year, thanks to the region's new specialist cardiothoracic surgery service.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

