Impressive Campbell defends Aussie title in Newcastle barnburner

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 8 2022 - 8:50am, first published 7:31am
Wollongong's Tywarna Campbell (right) produced a dominant display on television debut on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

Wollongong slugger Tywarna Campbell has stamped her name on the Australian boxing scene with impressive defence of her Australian super-featherweight strap in Newcastle on Saturday night.

