Impressive Campbell defends Aussie title in Newcastle barnburner

Wollongong slugger Tywarna Campbell has stamped her name on the Australian boxing scene with impressive defence of her Australian super-featherweight strap in Newcastle on Saturday night.
In her television debut, Campbell comprehensively outpointed a brave Jessica Adams over eight rounds, drawing rivers blood from the tough Novocastrian's nose en route to a unanimous decision win (78-74, 80-72 and 79-73).
Adams had fleeting moments but it was a dominant display from Campbell who took command of the bout from the jump and never surrendered it.
It moves her pro record to 3-0-1ahead of a planned return to the ring against 10-2 Queenslander Deanha Hobbs at the Snakepit on November 26.
Fellow Illawarra fighter Mark Lucas produced a solid return - and possibly farewell - to the ring despite dropping his bout with Jayde Mitchell by majority decision.
Mitchell goes by 'The Matador' but looked more charging bull for most of the bout, in particular to start the third round seeing a clash of heads that left both men bleeding profusely from respective head wounds.
Lucas out-landed Mitchell through the opening four rounds, landing at a more efficient clip, but Mitchell pushed the action to get the nod 58-56 and 59-55 on two cards with the other an even 57-57.
Lucas' protege Ashleigh Sims also fought out a back and forth affair against tough Canberran Sarah Watt, ultimately losing a unanimous decision (46-49, 46-49, 47-48).
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
