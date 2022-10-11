If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe in a sustainable fashion, Coledale is the place to be this Sunday.
The eighth clothes swapping event on October 16, co-hosted by Shane LadyMoon, will be bigger this year, with the addition of books in the mix.
"I've called this one 'Swap it like it's Hot' and this year I'm working with South Coast Writers crew and have added a book swap as well," Ms LadyMoon said.
The event that started out with 10 people in Ms LadyMoon's lounge has grown significantly over the years with this year's venue being Coledale Community Centre.
The general concept behind the environmental-friendly event is giving away a certain number of items of clothing, accessories or shoes in exchange for the same number.
"So if you get your drops in before the weekend, you can drop off up to 20 items of clothing and if it's on the day, you can get up to 10," Ms LadyMoon said.
As for books, people can bring up to 8 books to swap.
Sustainability is one of the event's main goals, with Ms LadyMoon being an advocate for environmental change.
"I think we are quite a wasteful society and have the mindset of constantly buying new things so I think the swap can satisfy all those desires in a sustainable way," she said.
There will be tea and cakes for sale at the community centre along with an exciting addition for buyers.
"To make the event even more lively we've got a drag king and a drag queen coming in, they're going to be the stylists and help people choose some outfits."
The swapping event has a dedicated volunteer team which Ms LadyMoon likes to call the Swap Star family.
Diane Reid has been actively involved in the swapping project for years and loves seeing the community come together to exchange their loved possessions.
"On the day before the sale we will meet and sort out all that we have into different categories and sizes," Ms Reid said.
"After everything is done, we will probably all sit down and have some wine and pizza," Ms Reid said.
Ms LadyMoon said the wonderful team at Green Connect will be accepting any clothes that are not rehomed and the books will be going to Coledale's street Library.
There is a $15 participation fee with a minimum of two items to swap.
