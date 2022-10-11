Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Coledale's "Swap it like it's Hot" event a chance for a sustainable wardrobe makeover

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 11 2022 - 7:35am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane LadyMoon is organising a clothes and books swap in Coledale on October 16. (L-R Phuong Barraclough, Shane Ladymoon, Helen Richards and Matt Houston) Picture by Sylvia Liber

If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe in a sustainable fashion, Coledale is the place to be this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.