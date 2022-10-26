Check out the nominees for the Elite Female Athlete of the Year Award

Check out who is up for the Elite Female Athlete for the Year Award at the Illawarra Sports Awards on November 10.
Meet the nominees below...
Kezie Apps and Keeley Davis (rugby league)
The two Dragons NRLW stars could not be split and will appear on the same ticket.
Apps was a crucial part of the team making another final series, despite falling short in the semi-finals against the eventual premiers the Knights.
As club captain for the Dragons she leads by example and it doesn't take long after being around the team to see that she has all the team's support behind her. Currently overseas in the UK for the World Cup, Apps is looking to bring home global glory back home. She is a previous Dally M player of the year and NSW Origin star.
Davis has had a sensational year for the Dragons which led to her gaining a Jillaroos call-up for the World Cup as well as Apps.
The 22-year old has the world at her feet. She is a former Corrimal Cougars and Illawarra Steelers player.
Tinka Easton (judo)
Easton had a whirlwind 2022, making her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham this year where she absolutely shone, winning gold in the 52kg women's final.
She was primed for the event following competing at a number of European events in the lead up to the Games.
The star took up Judo at the age of 10 at Bushido Judo Club in the Shoalhaven Heads.
She claimed three consecutive Australian U-21 titles between 2014-16, followed by three consecutive seniors titles between 2017-19.
Caitlin Foord (football)
The Shellharbour local is having a whirlwind 2022. She continues to star for global powerhouse Arsenal in the English Women's Super League.
She is also preparing for a home World Cup next year with the Matildas, where she will play a crucial part of proceedings for the team.
She has made over 100 appearances for the Matildas and has appeared at three World Cups.
Jasmine Greenwood (para-swimming)
Born in Figtree, Greenwood made her mark in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games winning a silver medal in the 100m butterfly S10.
She finished fifth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold coast in the 100m she finished fifth in both the women's 100m breaststroke SB9 and women's 200m individual medley SM10. At age 13, she was the youngest athlete to represent Australia at the games.
Emma McKeon (swimming)
McKeon well and truly took 2022 by storm.
If there's an athlete who can say 2022 has been their breakout year, it is probably Emma McKeon.
The 28-year-old won six golds, one silver and one bronze medal at the Games this year.
This backed up her four golds and three bronze medals in Tokyo last year.
She is well on her way to be considered arguably the greatest ever swimmer Australia has produced.
Ellen Perez (tennis)
The 27-year-old Perez made her mark during the doubles US Open tournament this year.
Making it all the way to the semi-final with her partner from the USA Nicole Melichar-Martinez but failed to reach the final.
Shellharbour's Perez made her first Grand Slam singles appearance in the US Open in 2016 following her win in the Australian wildcard playoff.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
