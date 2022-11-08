First Nations Football tournament back with a bang

Following a two-year hiatus, the First Nations Football Festival returned to the South Nowra Sporting Complex over the weekend with former A-League referee and current Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski calling the men's final.
Formerly known as the 'National Indigenous Football Championships', the Yuin and Dharawal communities hosted the tournament on the back of consecutive COVID-forced cancellations of the carnival.
And the weekend came back with a bang. There were clinics run by the Wolves, Football NSW and A-League side Sydney FC. Former Socceroos defender Jade North ran his 'Kickin with a Cuz' concept during proceedings.
On the field there were men's and women's tournaments, along with junior divisions.
There was a celebrity match on show between former Socceroos, staff from both Football Australia and NSW and First Nations role models.
Former A-League championship winner Mark Bridge was involved in the day, with his side falling short in the grand final. Former Socceroo goalkeeper Adam Federici took part in the celebrity match.
Delovski said he was proud to be given the honour of calling the men's final. He added that the tournament was a great opportunity to identify future talent.
"There was a number of great players on show during the tournament," he told the Mercury.
"It's difficult to identify talent in remote communities and the tournament is an opportunity for players to showcase their skills.
"The Wolves supports these initiatives and these tournaments," Delovski said.
The former A-League referee of the year was called into action early in the men's final, with Delovski awarding a penalty in the third minute of the contest.
It was a fairly routine win for the Newcastle All Stars in the men's final.
In the women's, the Central Coast Mariners Indigenous team got up 3-1 over team beat the Newcastle All-Stars 3-1 in the final, with the side's first A-League Women's signing for the 2023-24 season - Annalise Rasmussen - named as player of the tournament.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.