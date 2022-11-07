Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong lifesaver Shannon Fox named Australian Surf Lifesaver of Year

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 3:54pm
Wollongong City SLSC member Shannon Fox has been named Australian Surf Lifesaver of the Year.

A Wollongong surf lifesaver has taken home the top gong at the annual Surf Life Saving Australia National Awards of Excellence.

