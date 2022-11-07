Seventy-eight-year-old Wulff Breitsameter can already lay claim to being one of the world's strongest men his age.
But that doesn't mean the Dapto powerlifter has any plans of slowing down anytime soon.
In fact Breitsameter has just returned from two competitions where he broke his own record twice.
Competing in his age division in the 125 kilogram category, Breitsameter bench pressed 127 kgs in a powerlifting competition in Sydney and then the following week in Canberra bench pressed 127.5 kgs.
They're numbers that men of any age would be proud of let alone one in his late seventies.
But breaking records isn't the be all and end all for Breitsameter.
"It is not just a matter of breaking records, I just love strength training because it keeps you healthy, it keeps you bones healthy, I would recommend it for anybody, especially as you get older," he said.
"You always here people when they get older falling down and breaking bones and what not.....strength training helps you strengthen your bones."
Breitsameter also enjoys the camaraderie of training at Dragonfit Training Centre in Wollongong with trainer Josh Miller and other young men training at the gym.
"It is a fantastic crew. I love training with all the guys, Usually I train with them three days a week," he said.
"Training with young guys keeps you motivated and healthy. Plus, I also love training with all the upcoming youngsters at the gym and helping them however I can.
"We get along well. They see this bloody old dude lifting more than they can and they want to be able to do it as well. I try to give them advice and help them as much as I can."
Breitsameter started powerlifting back in the 1980s and became state champion in 1985 in the opens and age division.
Though after getting married he enjoyed a close to 30-year hiatus from the sport before injuries suffered while horseback riding prompted a return to the gym.
Following a knee replacement surgery in 2014, Breitsameter returned to the gym and worked hard to strengthen the muscles around his knee.
Before too long Breitsameter eased himself back into competition lifting through a local novice contest before picking up the state and national titles in the overall masters division in 2015.
He achieved his "career highlight" later in 2015 when he collected three gold medals and broke three world records at the Global Powerlifting Association world championships in Athens Georgia.
Breitsameter secured the triple of titles in the 70-74 years divison with a 122.5kg bench-press, a 155kgs deadlift and a combined 272.5kg lift in the push-pull category.
"I've been breaking records in competitions every year since," he said. "But nowadays I can't do the squats and dead lifts, I just do the bench pressing.
"I plan on continuing until I stop enjoying it.
"My wife continuously asks me if I'm ready to stop, but I'm not, I just love what I'm doing.
"If you enjoy what you are doing, you get rewarded for it. I love everything involved in strength training.
"I don't eat any junk food. It is all about healthy food and protein powders for me. I train three times a week.
"The good thing is that I actually look forward to training. The biggest issue younger guys at the gym have is consistency. They find it hard to commit to training day in day out, year after year.
"There is a lot of young guys who have plenty of promise but they just don't want to or can't put in the work over a long period.
"They enjoy some short-term success but you have to persevere to enjoy ongoing success.
"I'm fortunate that I love what I do and training isn't a burden. I find it is good not only for my physical health but my mental health as well. As long as this is the case, I'll continue."
