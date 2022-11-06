Northern Districts gun UK import Archie Harrison again produced the goods but the Butchers were beaten on Saturday by Wollongong in the first round of the Men's One Day Premiership.
The loss came just six days after Northern Districts were crowned Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 champions after downing University in the drama-filled final at King George V Oval.
Harrison played a leading role in that final, snaring 2-31 with the ball and adding 20 quickfire runs opening the batting.
He wasn't as impressive with the ball at North Dalton Park on Saturday but his 103 runs with the bat gave Northern Districts a chance for victory after the Butchers posted 8-193 from their 50 overs.
Wollongong 1 had little trouble though passing the total and finished their innings at 4-195.
Northern Districts captain Jackson Stewart praised the very strong Wollongong 1 outfit.
"They're a strong team and they deserved to win," he said.
"We didn't bat or bowl too good on Saturday and got what we deserved.
"Apart from the century to Archie the rest of the batters struggled and we couldn't string any meaningful partnerships.
"With the ball Xavier McDevitt and Jono Fowles bowled well but the rest of us didn't back them up with the ball or in the field."
Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 runners-up University fared much better in their opening one-dayer, downing Port Kembla by eight wickets.
Port could only manage 104 runs, with Uni losing only two wickets in reaching 106.
It was also a good start to the season for Balgownie, who had little trouble beating defending one-day champions Wests at Judy Masters Oval.
Wests only faced 41 overs and could only manage to score 104 batting first on a slow wicket and outfield.
Bally lost only one wicket in easily passing the total, with Graeme Batty (34) and skipper Rob Fisher (47) the not out batsmen.
Fisher said his team played really well to beat the defending premiers.
"It was a great win and great start to the year," he said.
"We bowled exceptionally well I thought and we were clinical in our run chase.
"I think if we can keep our best team on the pitch for long periods of the season we will go very well.
"We are an old but very experienced side. I think it will take a very good team to beat us when we're at our best."
Elsewhere, Helensburgh upset home-side Corrimal at Ziems Park.
Corrimal were bowled out for 165 batting first, with the visitors losing five wicket sin their successful run chase.
Dapto won a thriller at Reed Park, downing Keira by 13 runs.
The home side Dapto managed only 112 runs batting first but bowled out the Lions for only 99.
Dapto captain Elliott Brookes top scored for his side with 22, followed by Richard Marsh, who scored 20.
But Dapto's win was sealed by Joel Hawkesworth who snared 3-9 from seven quality overs late on.
"He definitely won the game for us. It was a great spell to clean up the tail," Brookes said. "It was a great win for us."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
