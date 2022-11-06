Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra cricket one-day season openers highlighted by Bally and century maker

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Harrison continued his good Twenty20 form for Northern Districts in the one-day competition, scoring 103 runs in the Butchers' six-wicket loss to Wollongong on Saturday. Picture: Anna Warr

Northern Districts gun UK import Archie Harrison again produced the goods but the Butchers were beaten on Saturday by Wollongong in the first round of the Men's One Day Premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.