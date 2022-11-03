If Wests needed any proof that they can get their Men's One Day Premiership season off to a flyer this weekend against Balgownie, they only need to look back just a few weeks when the side put on a bowling masterclass to defeat the Magpies.
And the side has all the ingredients for another successful season in 2022, with the majority of the squad sticking together to achieve glory.
The side finished as minor premiers last season and won the grand final after being declared winners due to being placed higher on the ladder after on-going rain which put a dampener to the end of last year's Cricket Illawarra and South Coast Cricket campaigns.
In the T20 competition - which kicked off Illawarra Cricket's season before the one-dayers where the Butchers claimed glory - Wests were sent in to bat by 'Bally' and set a relatively low target of 104.
Wests then turned it on with the ball, bowling Balgownie out for 85 in the 20th over. A sensational six-wicket haul (6-19) off four overs from Lachlan Welsh on that occasion got the side over the line.
But 50 over cricket is a different ball game. Wests captain Aaryn Kornberger told the Mercury that his side would need to be at their best to tackle Balgownie on Saturday at Judy Masters Oval.
"Everyone's keen to play and we've got a full strength team now that the reps aren't on Saturday," he said.
"It should be a good game. I'm not sure who 'Bally' have [available] this weekend but if they have their full strength team they are always very hard.
He said the side was hungry to get their season off to a good start and hopefully the competition can get a proper run after the disappointing end to last campaign.
"We're definitely looking to back it up [last season's minor premiership]," Kornberger said.
"Not as much rain would be lovely especially at the end of the season like last time. But certainly looking to back it up.
"It should be a really good season. There are lots of competitive teams all-round."
Kornberger added that whilst he believed his side were a good all-round team, he wanted his side to improve with the bat following their T20 performances.
"Probably with the bat we could have improved on and will continue to improve on. But our bowling was very good in both matches," he said.
In the competition's other fixtures, University host Port Kembla, Dapto take on Keira, Corrimal will face Helensburgh and Wollongong play Northern Districts.
