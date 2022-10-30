Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Northern Districts crowned Twenty20 Cricket Illawarra champions after thrilling final

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
October 30 2022 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Stewart bowled three economical overs for Northern Districts before producing his match-winning innings with the bat during Sunday's Twenty20 Cricket Illawarra final at King George V Oval. Picture; Anna Warr.

It took last ball heroics by Northern Districts captain Jackson Stewart for the Butchers to be crowned Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 champions after downing University in Sunday's drama-filled final at King George V Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.