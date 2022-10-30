It took last ball heroics by Northern Districts captain Jackson Stewart for the Butchers to be crowned Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 champions after downing University in Sunday's drama-filled final at King George V Oval.
With one ball remaining in the match Uni looked like it would claim an improbable win until captain courageous Stewart hit a four to secure a thrilling two-wicket victory much to the pleasure of his ecstatic Butchers' team-mates.
"I left it a little bit late but I got the job done in the end," the winning captain said.
"We sort of stuffed the last couple of overs to be honest. I don't know about the last ball, I just picked an area and swung and hoped, luckily it came off.
"I'll probably retire now because I'll never do any better than that."
I'll probably retire now because I'll never do any better than that.- Butchers captain Jackson Stewart
It seemed early on that Northern Districts would have little trouble chasing down the Students' total of 6-106.
Especially after Butchers' openers Archie Harrison and Justin Brancato (29) put on 55 runs for the first wicket.
But when Harrison was dismissed for 20 without adding to the Butchers' score, Uni sniffed an opportunity to get back in the game.
Before too long the Butchers were floundering at 6-94 after 18 overs, thanks largely to a nice cameo by Jono Fowles, who chipped in with 21 from as many balls before being given out LBW.
But when Stewart (15 not out) and batting partner Isaac Warburton (0) progressed the score to 6-101 at the end of the 19th over, it seemed the Butchers would have little trouble getting six runs needed for victory in the final over.
But two run outs and as many dot balls meant they had to rely on their skipper to hit a boundary on the last ball to secure victory.
"They bowled really well. I think they bowled their top bowlers at the start and really put the pressure on us during those middle overs," Stewart said.
"As soon as you push the field back at this level it is hard to go at sort of sixes and sevens...and they did such a fantastic job.
"Maybe we got bogged down a little bit but we hung in there well enough I suppose."
Uni batted first and compiled 6-106 off their 20 overs.
The Students lost opener Matthew Threadgate (4) early but Luke Huard (23) and Jono Rose (23) steadied the ship with a partnership of 47.
But things stalled once the pair were dismissed, with the score at 2-51.
Only Alex Coetzer (16), Lee Sproal (11) and Finn Wilkinson (12 not out) hit double figures.
The Butchers' slow bowlers slowed down the scoring rate and took wickets at regular intervals.
Jono Fowles who snared 1-18 off four overs and Xavier McDevitt, who picked up 2-17 (four overs), were particularly impressive.
Archie Harrison also terrorised Uni's batters throughout his four-over spell which saw him pick up 2-31.
The Students and Butchers qualified for the final after finishing one and two after the rain-affected five round competition wrapped up on Saturday.
Cricket Illawarra's one-day competition starts next Saturday.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.