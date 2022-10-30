Illawarra Mercury
Injured Gilkes out of NSW side to play South Australia in Wollongong

Updated October 30 2022 - 9:39am, first published 5:10am
A broken finger has meant in-form NSW batsman Matthew Gilkes will miss the Shield fixture against South Australia at North Dalton Park. Picture: Getty

A broken finger will see a heartbroken Matthew Gilkes miss NSW's clash against South Australia at North Dalton Park this week.

