Xavier Rathan-Mayes came back to haunt his former club Illawarra Hawks on Saturday afternoon, leading Melbourne United to a 106-100 double-overtime win.
The Hawks led for most of the WIN Entertainment Centre fixture but a red-hot Rathan-Mayes had all the answers for the visitors down the stretch, hitting clutch big shot after shot
The former Hawk finished with 32 points, including two huge three-point shots in a row in the first period of overtime, which kept United in the contest.
Hawks captain Sam Froling had a chance to ice the victory for Illawarra with the Hawks leading by three late in the first period of overtime, but missed his free throw.
That man Rathan-Mayes made his former team-mate pay by going to the other end and hitting a clutch three-pointer to send the game to double overtime.
Froling, coming off one of his worst shooting displays against Brisbane, was one of Illawarra's best, finishing with 27 points, making 13 of his 17 shots.
The Boomer also pulled down 15 boards and two assists.
Tyler Harvey was also big for the Hawks, especially in the first term, where he scored 10 of his 21 points for the game.
The Hawks looked like they would end their three game losing streak after leading for more than three quarters.
But once the visitors took the lead with six minutes to go in the final term, they looked more likely to win in regulation time.
But a desperate Illawarra hung tough and two big three-pointers from Harvey and Deng Deng dragged Illawarra back in the game.
An intentional foul by Melbourne's Rayjon Tucker late in the game against Deng, also allowed Illawarra an opportunity to send the game to overtime.
Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas got his wish early with his team playing fearless and more than matching the competitive United outfit in the opening stanza.
Harvey and Froling chipped in with 10 and six points respectively as the Hawks enjoyed a slender 20-18 lead after the the first quarter.
But it was at the defensive end that the home side really produced the goods, with Deng Deng leading the way with two rebounds and two big blocked shots.
The Hawks continued to play tough defensively in the second quarter, giving up only 18 points.
Their guards were especially effective on Melbourne gun Chris Goulding, who scored his first three points just a minute before halftime.
More to come.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.