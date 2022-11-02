See all the finalists in the Illawarra Sports Awards 2022

All the finalists in the Illawarra Sports Awards 2022 have been announced!
See who got a nod for Elite Male and Female Athlete Of The Year, Local Hero Of The Year, Team Of The Year and Coach Of The Year.
The winners will be revealed at the Illawarra Sports Awards, taking place on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
Book your ticket here: https://www.illawarrasportsawards.com.au/
The Illawarra Sports Awards are hosted by The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
