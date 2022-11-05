He's yet to taste victory in an Illawarra uniform but Hawks import Peyton Siva insists there are green shoots amid his side's seven-game losing streak.
Siva has only endured the latter three having virtually walked straight off a plane onto the floor in Brisbane to log 19 minutes in a blowout loss to the Bullets two weeks ago.
Subsequent home defeats to Melbourne in overtime and Adelaide on Thursday night leave them paddling at 1-8 heading into the two-week FIBA window.
While time on the practice floor is desperately needed, the 31-year-old has seen enough to believe the Hawks can turn things around.
"We have a good group of guys, a young group of guys, but guys who can play," Siva said.
"We have guys who've won games, played in the finals, that know what it takes to get there. We've just got to come together.
"I've seen the talent our team has. Guys can make shots, guys can defend. They played a couple of tough games before I got here after Justin (Robinson) got hurt.
"Those losing streaks get to you, luckily this break gives us a fresh start in a sense to step away, clear our minds and go back out there.
"We've just got to be better as a whole, as a collective, and we look forward to trying to turn a new page."
Despite a limited preparation, Siva logged an impressive team-high 43 minutes in a dramatic overtime loss to United.
He notched 30 in Thursday's loss to Adelaide, in the process becoming the first player in Hawks franchise history to notch back-to-back 10-assist games.
It's shown unquestionable class as a play-maker, though he concedes he's still coming to grips with a new system after being lobbed in cold.
"I'm looking forward to the two-week window just to get a better feeling for the team," he said.
"Coming straight into the games, I'm still trying to learn some calls, still trying to learn some plays.
"I think this two-week window's just going to help me get more accustomed to the team, get everybody's roles right and, for me, just knock off some of this rust.
"I'm averaging around five turnovers a game and that's not helping the team out at all. I'm looking forward to [the break] to just get better."
The Hawks face a tough run coming out of the brief spell, with Sydney, South East Melbourne (twice) and Cairns looming on the road in four of their next five games.
It shapes as a make-or-break stretch for a franchise that's reached the playoffs the past two seasons under now departed mastercoach Brian Goorjian.
Read more: FIBA window no picnic four floundering Hawks
While any resurgence will rest largely on Siva's shoulders, the former NCAA championship spearhead has been no stranger to such tests in a decade-long pro career.
"It's a challenge but it's something that you have to do as a pro," Siva said.
"You're always faced with different challenges, I've been that way throughout my whole career. We went through it with New Zealand last year being stationed somewhere else the whole year.
"The challenge for me is to come in and do a better job of running the team. We had a five-point game [against Adelaide] and just let it slip away.
"I've got to do a better job of just controlling everybody as an extension of the coach on the floor."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
