Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'We've just got to come together': NBL bounce back not beyond stuttering Hawks

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 6 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks import Peyton Siva. Picture by Adam McLean

He's yet to taste victory in an Illawarra uniform but Hawks import Peyton Siva insists there are green shoots amid his side's seven-game losing streak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.