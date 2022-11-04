They've got two weeks before they next hit the floor but Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas says time is not a luxury the Hawks have as they look to halt a seven-game losing slide.
The Hawks turned in arguably their worst half of basketball this season in the opening stanza against Adelaide in Wollongong on Thursday, though a third-quarter resurgence staved off futher embarrassment in what proved a 16-point loss.
It leaves a 13-point win over a severely undermanned Phoenix in Wollongong a month ago their lone victory in a 1-8 ledger heading into the two-week FIBA window.
While he's been admittedly "itching" for the spell, Jackomas said it will not be a time for putting the feet up.
"We've got to come out of it better or it's going to be the same [story]," Jackomas said.
"This league's too good to just think it's going to happen for you just because you turn up.
"There's been a lot of change and a lot of unlucky situations and this and that, but there's teams in the league that have [also] gone through it and showed some signs [of improvement].
"I thought in the last game [against Melbourne] we showed some signs and even if we lose [on Thursday] but we play well, the signs are there going into that two-week break.
"Our problem is, we show something and then we sit on it and end up in this box again. I can't pinpoint it right now.
"When you're with the guys on the day-to-day it seems like we're ready to go, then we come into this game situatuion and something [different] happens."
The Hawks will return to action against reigning champs Sydney on November 20, the first in a stretch of four roads games in five outings. It will also see them make two trips to Melbourne to take on the currently third-placd Phoenix and surprise packets Cairns.
Jackomas has made no secret of his desire to utilise the window to get new import import point-guard Peyton Siva more acquainted with the system, but he concedes its merely one of a host of issues that will need addressing.
"We'll review [Thursday's] film, but I don't know if it's anything to do with basketball strategy right now. It's just where we're at," Jackomas said.
"We'll have a lot of time together over these next two weeks and try to figure it out. Maybe it is confidence and we need to build that up and see where we come out of this thing, but it has to change.
"Whatever it is it has to change. When Justin (Robinson) went down, we had Perth in Perth and lost by a little bit, then Adelaide. I was hoping we'd pip one of those and, now Peyton's here, maybe split the Brisbane [games].
"I was hoping to get one or two of those and get into this break, not in a great spot, but with some momentum to make a kick at the end. Now, we've just got to make sure we're not scrambling.
"We are scrambling from behind on the ladder and how we're playing right now but, in our minds, the only thing we need to do right now is take it step by step and day by day."
If there is a silver lining it's come in Tyler Harvey's return to scoring form over the past two outings, producing back-to-back 20-point returns for the first time in 14 games.
Read more: Gilly named skipper for South Coast rep side
It's no coincidence that it has co-incided with the arrival of Siva, but Jackomas feels his side's issues lie primarily at the defensive end of the floor.
"That was the known [factor], that once we freed [Harvey] up he would be fine," Jackomas said.
"With bringing Peyton in, and Justin before it, we were hoping that would happen. I'm glad he's got his game back as people might say so he doesn't cop all the criticism, but we need to look more so at the other end right now."
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.