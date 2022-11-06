To beat a stacked Illawarra representative cricket side any year, is a good year.
So said Keiran Gilly on Sunday afternoon after the South Coast representative side he captained secured a 82-run victory over Illawarra.
"It's a massive result for us, massive. It puts plenty of pride back in the jersey because there's rumours our comp has dropped off but it shows we are still there or thereabouts," Gilly said.
"It's a huge result for us because we saw it as a rebuilding year."
The win came a day after South Coast opened their Greater Illawarra Zone Cup campaign with a loss to Shoalhaven on Saturday.
South Coast were well beaten by Shoalhaven at Croome Regional Sporting Complex.
Batting first, Shoalhaven compiled 208 before being bowled out, with Hyeon Parson (82) and Travis Roth (30) leading the way.
Adam Ison was the pick of the bowlers for South Coast, claiming 4-34 from his nine overs.
But unfortunately Ison didn't follow through his skipper's pre-match predictions and star with the bat, being one of the five batsmen who failed to score any runs as South Coast were bowled out for just 113.
Ison and his team-mates were much better on Sunday, as they beat Illawarra by 82 runs.
Alex Brown and Dylan Rae were the pick of South Coast's batters, scoring 70 and 41 respectively to help their team score 218.
Rhys Voysey (3-30) was the pick of Illawarra's bowlers, with Mitch Hearn (2-22) and Toby Dodds (2-31) also among the wickets.
In response Illawarra could only manage 136 thanks largely to skipper Mitch Hearn (34).
Gilly, who plays his club cricket for The Rail, said South Coast's improved performance on Sunday was due to the inclusion of Alex Brown and an improved fielding performance.
"Alex was a massive in for us and we fielded heaps better today too. We dropped too many catches yesterday," Gilly said.
Illawarra is slated to play Shoalhaven next Sunday. Should they win, as expected, each team will finish with a win apiece, with run-rates to decide which two teams progress to the final.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.