Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Fight team walking the talk on mental health

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talk2MeBro facilitator Jack Brown with Oni Fight Team's Mitch Holden and Emilee Della-Libera. Picture by Brian Cameron

Anyone who's made the walk will tell you, there are few things lonelier than a boxing ring, or a fight cage. They'll also tell you the mental battle it takes to get there is tougher than the fight itself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.