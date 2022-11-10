Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

See who was at the Illawarra Sports Awards 2022

Updated November 10 2022 - 9:40pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Illawarra Sports Awards took place at the Frat on Thursday night in a celebration of the amazing talent and hard-working officials in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.