Wollongong's prime theatre company Merrigong has just announced what's in store for 2023 with some productions to shock or surprise, while their venue will get a facelift.
From BMX bandits, to a Mem Fox classic and a modernised Shakespeare piece in the Wollongong Botanic Garden, Merrigong CEO Simon Hinton said there was plenty for first-timers to the theatre.
"Air Time ... is an incredible work with these ramps with BMX bikes and skateboarders, flying up into the air," Hinton said.
"But then there's Choir boys, which was a huge hit on Broadway. This is the Australian premiere and it's filled with this amazing a capella gospel singing."
Air Time ... is incredible with ramps with BMX bikes and skateboarders, flying up into the air.- Simon Hinton
Meantime, the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre will close for five months from December 21 to undergo a major refurbishment, with performances moved to Wollongong Town Hall.
"We're creating an intimate theatre venue - a 300 seat seating bank and performance space inside the town hall," Hinton said.
"It's like creating a venue inside a venue."
The IPAC makeover will see refreshed interiors, improved accessibility for all, a new air conditioning and heating system, and new theatre seats.
Due to the IPAC and surrounding Arts Precinct closure until May, it means the Aurora Spiegeltent will bring circus, cabaret and comedy to town in winter.
Hinton said the date change would be a "one off" but still fabulous, headed by Le Coup, a circus act paying tribute to old-school funfairs.
Other highlights of the 2023 program include a mixed media work inspired by the closure of Thirroul's Leading Edge Video Store; a stage adaption of the 1979 film Tim which starred Mel Gibson; Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream performed outside; kids will see Grandma Poss and Hush come to life with the life-size version of Possum Magic; and audiences will see a change in perspective of the arrival of the First Fleet in The Visitors.
Hinton said there was lots of diversity, different cultures and viewpoints woven through their upcoming season.
"It's not just about the stories that are told it's about who's telling the story," he said.
"A function of a theatre is to give people that opportunity to explore beyond their own kind of life and place in the world."
For more information visit: www.merrigong.com.au.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.