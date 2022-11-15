Other highlights of the 2023 program include a mixed media work inspired by the closure of Thirroul's Leading Edge Video Store; a stage adaption of the 1979 film Tim which starred Mel Gibson; Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream performed outside; kids will see Grandma Poss and Hush come to life with the life-size version of Possum Magic; and audiences will see a change in perspective of the arrival of the First Fleet in The Visitors.