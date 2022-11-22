A Wollongong researcher whose personal tragedy spurred him on to discover better cancer treatments has been recognised for his pioneering work that has improved the lives of patients.
Distinguished Professor Anatoly Rozenfeld from the University of Wollongong was named Outstanding Cancer Researcher of the Year at the 2022 NSW Premier's Research Awards.
Professor Rozenfeld, the director and founder of the Centre for Medical Radiation Physics, is internationally recognised for his work in medical dosimetry (which concerns the doses of radiation administered to patients) and pioneering the development of semiconductor radiation detectors.
The Cancer Institute of NSW said the invention, development and clinical implementation of radiation semiconductor dosimeters led to radiation treatments that were more targeted, which reduced damage to healthy tissue and provided a better quality of life for people having cancer treatment.
Professor Rozenfeld began his career in his native Ukraine, where he held engineering and research positions in radiation physics at the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv and worked on addressing the consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster.
Professor Rozenfeld's move into nuclear medicine was inspired by his mother, who died of a brain tumour when he was 10 years old.
She was a medical doctor herself and just 34 when she died.
"In the 1960s in Ukraine there was no advanced radiation imaging for cancer diagnostic and medical treatment for cancer," Professor Rozenfeld said.
"I've dedicated my life to ensuring no one else has to suffer like my mother and I feel incredibly honoured and privileged to have been recognised by the cancer community with this award."
In his prolific career, Professor Rozenfeld has published more than 400 articles and five book chapters.
He also holds 19 granted patents, has attracted more than $17 million in competitive grants, and delivered more than 100 invited and keynote speeches in both Australia and overseas.
The Cancer Institute of NSW has also described him as someone who has given his knowledge and time to help research students with their studies, and brought about opportunities for funding and the exchange of knowledge through his collaborations with others.
"Over the course of his distinguished career, Professor Rozenfeld's work continues to help to change the outlook for people diagnosed with cancer," Professor David Currow, UOW deputy vice-chancellor (health and sustainable futures) and interim deputy vice-chancellor (research and innovation), said.
"His leadership of Centre for Medical Radiation Physics has led to a number of significant research breakthroughs that are improving clinical care on a daily basis around the world."
As the winner of the Outstanding Cancer Researcher of the Year, Professor Rozenfeld has received $50,000 for his research.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.