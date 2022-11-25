Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour playgrounds short on shade, says council report

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little Park in Shellharbour Village is rated the playground most in need of shade, according to a Shellharbour City Council report. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Almost all of the children's playgrounds in the Shellharbour Local Government Area need more shade, according to a council report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.