Students in some Illawarra public schools are set for a cooler summer as the rollout of the NSW government's school air-conditioning program promises a reprieve from the heat.
The $500 million Cooler Classrooms Program is being rolled out to 1000 NSW public schools, including 23 schools in the Illawarra region.
Tullimbar Public School students will return in the first week of February, the warmest month of the year in Wollongong according to Bureau of Meteorology data, to chilled classrooms after the air conditioning units are installed over the summer.
Tullimbar Public School Principal Belinda Wallace said the move was fantastic for student learning in the hottest period of the year.
"Kids learn better if they're comfortable," Ms Wallace said.
"It's going to benefit our kids in the long term."
While the school already has air conditioning in demountable buildings, the Cooler Classrooms program will see units installed in each fixed homeroom buildings, making classrooms more equitable for students.
"It will be the hottest time, and given some of the winds lately, trying to manage temperature by open windows can get a bit messy," Ms Wallace said.
A total of nine schools across the Kiama, Shellharbour and Wollongong electorates have already received more air conditioning units through the program, and works at a further 14 schools are expected to be completed by Term 1, 2023.
See the full list below:
TO BE COMPLETED:
Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts
Albion Park High School
Illaroo Road Public School
Tullimbar Public School
Dapto High School
Koonawarra Public School
Lakelands Public School
Mount Brown Public School
Oak Flats High School
Coniston Public School
Five Islands Secondary College
Port Kembla Public School
Unanderra Public School
Warrawong High School
COMPLETED:
Austinmer Public School
Woonona East Public School
Albion Park Rail Public School
Bomaderry High School
Mount Terry Public School
Kanahooka High School
Peterborough School
Berkeley West Public School
Warrawong Public School
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
