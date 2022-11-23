Jason Welsh, the man known as Wollongong's Mr Cricket, is "trying to retire" from playing the game he first played competitively 40-years ago as an 11-year-old.
But the Wollongong District Cricket Club secretary can't quite yet bring himself to hang up the boots.
"I'm trying to retire but there always seems to be someone out injured or unavailable, so I have to step in," he said.
Those who know Welsh well, like Wollongong first grade captain Toby Dodds, reckon Welsh should pitch a tent at Dalton Park and live there because that's how much time he spends there.
"The things he does for Wollongong are outstanding. We are all so grateful for him," Dodds said.
"He is absolutely awesome around the club.
"This year is the first year of sort of not playing but he can't keep away from the joint. He fills in second grade, third grade and I'm sure he'd fill in in first-grade if we asked him to do a job."
The man himself is just grateful to play a small part bettering the club on and off the field.
Welsh's exploits are well known on the pitch.
In 241 first grade matches for Wollongong he has scored 3109 runs at an average of 17.5, with a highest score of 71.
But it is with the ball that he truly excelled, snaring 465 wickets (18.3 average) with best figures of 9/104. Welsh also took 115 catches.
In all grades Welsh played 334 matches over 27 seasons. He scored 5805 runs, with a best score of 124 not out. Welsh also took 612 wickets and 156 catches.
"I played my first game of senior cricket as a 11-year-old for Yarra-Talarm Cricket Club just west of Macksville (NSW)," he said.
"As a kid from a farm, my uncles were playing cricket and they gave me a chance to tag along to a few games.....and of course, they were short a player or two each week. Before too long I was strapping on grandad's pads from 1950, and waddling out to face full grown men steaming in off 25 yard run-ups.
"I played there until 1988, when I got a job at Port Kembla with BHP.
"I played a couple of years at Albion Park CC, and a season at Sydney University, before taking a walk across to North Dalton Park just after Wollongong District Cricket Club had been moved there from Stuart Park.
"I only ever heard about how much our members loved "those good old days", but I never played at Stuart Park."
Welsh had an exciting start to his career as Lighthouse Keeper.
"I made my Wollongong debut in second grade on October 5, 1996. I scored 44 out of a total of 97, claimed 5/32 and took the winning catch at short gully when we bowled out Uni for 96.
"It was a pretty exciting start to my career as a Lighthouse Keeper. The next week I made my debut for first grade," he said.
Welsh has played just as a significant role off the field since joining the Wollongong District Club Committee in 1998/99. He has served as club president for seven years, treasurer for five years and has held the club secretary position for the last 12 years.
In 1998 Welsh also joined the North Dalton Park Trust (NDPT) as one of Cricket Illawarra's delegates.
He has been NDPT chairman since 2009.
"The first period of significant progress at North Dalton Park didn't happen until 2006 when the Trust were able to gain the support of Wollongong City Council and NSW Government to fund a major playing surface upgrade along with picket fence, car park and field lighting. This has been great for cricket and the local AFL community," Welsh said.
"Since then, the interest in NDP for holding major events has continued. Whether that be AFL games, domestic one-dayers, domestic 4-day games and WBBL.
"It has been great watching this ground become what is regularly touted as the best cricket ground in NSW [outside of Sydney]. And I've been able to play there every other weekend.....where else would you want to play cricket?"
While a first-grade premiership has so far eluded Wollongong, Welsh said he had enjoyed more highs than lows during his 27 years at the club.
"All in all, the club is in great shape with seven senior teams, a women's team, five junior teams, two junior girls teams, and great sponsorship support. I am proud of how the club is going," he said.
"And I'm grateful for the support of Andrew Maher and Bernard Luby who were playing with the club before I arrived, and are still actively involved on the Committee of our club. They have done plenty of the hard yards alongside me, as has David Studholme.
"Singling a few people out seems a little wrong, because there have been many good people that I have met and played cricket with along the way.
"I've also met plenty of people off field that have helped with coaching, scoring, canteens - things that make it possible to have a club that is more than just group of guys that play cricket.
"We are a club with kids from five to 60-years-old. Men, women, boys and girls and people from all sorts of nationalities making up more and more of our membership.
"It's been pretty good getting to know so many people along the way and to have friendships with so many people as a result.
"There are also a few people that aren't as keen on cricket as I am, that I need to thank - and that's my wife Karina and my kids Hayden and Brooke.
"I've been missing in action for many Saturdays during summers over the last 25 years but they have supported me nonetheless."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
