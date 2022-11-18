Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong gunning to break 50-year plus Illawarra cricket title drought

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong captain Toby Dodds, pictured here bowling for Illawarra earlier this month. Picture: Adam McLean

It's still early days but Wollongong have set their sights on breaking a Illawarra cricket title drought that stretches over 50 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.