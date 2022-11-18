It's still early days but Wollongong have set their sights on breaking a Illawarra cricket title drought that stretches over 50 years.
But having won their opening two Men's One Day Premiership fixtures, Wollongong face one of their toughest assignments this Saturday when they host Keira at North Dalton Park.
The good news for Wollongong is that the Lions will be without two of their most influential players in Mitch Hearn and Rhys Voysey, who are in Tamworth representing Greater Illawarra at the NSW Country Championships.
Wollongong though will also be without their gun opening batsman Ethan Debono, who smashed 140 against Balgownie in the recent Twenty20 competition.
Toby Dodds said the Wollongong side he captained had a few new recruits on board this season who were making a telling contribution.
"We are two from two at the moment and our new recruits have played a vital role in our good start," he said.
"We are going to miss Ethan [Debono] on Saturday but he is one of our good new recruits this season who has already made a huge impression on the side.
"Ayden Brown, James R Smith and my brother Callum Dodds are other handy players we've brought in. Cooper Maddinson, the youngest brother of [Victorian batter] Nic is also playing for us this season.
"They are all a big boost to our squad and we are looking to do big things this year.
"It's been over 50 years since Wollongong last won an Illawarra title. It has been a long time between drinks, and that's definitely something we are looking forward to changing this year hopefully.
"The goal for each and every one of us playing first grade is to win the comp, and hopefully we can do that this year."
Dodds added a strong first and second grade side ensured there was healthy competition among the players keen to play in the top grade.
"Everyone is sort of fighting for a position. There is healthy competition going on and I know all the boys love that," he said.
"It makes playing cricket fun and it makes everyone sort of try and better themselves. If everyone is doing that in first and second grade I'm sure we will have a very good season."
The skipper added Wollongong's good form to the season had also been helped by the recent installation of new state-of-the-art nets at Dalton Park.
"We got an upgrade from Cricket NSW. The nets are absolutely awesome and I know all the boys love getting in there and having a hit as well as a bowl," he said.
"We also have the turf nets up and running on Thursdays as well which is an added bonus as we can sort of simulate what goes on in a game. To be able to train the same way is really good."
Twenty20 champions Northern Districts will be favoured to secure their first one-day win of the season and consign Helensburgh to a third loss on the trot at Hollymount Park East on Saturday.
Port Kembla and Corrimal will also be gunning to secure their first wins of the season, over Dapto at Reed Park, and Wests Illawarra at Ziems Park respectively.
Heavyweights University and Balgownie will play in the other round three fixture.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.