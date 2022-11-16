Like many tourists, Archie Harrison can't get enough of Wollongong's "great weather and beaches".
But it was the opportunity to develop his cricket and gain a new life experience that originally brought the 18-year-old Englishman to our shores.
And the teenager from Derbyshire has taken little time to acclimatise, much to the pleasure of his team-mates at Northern Districts Cricket Club.
Harrison has been a revelation, helping the Butchers win the Cricket Illawarra Twenty20 competition.
Harrison starred in the drama-filled final against University, hitting a quickfire 20 opening the batting and picking up 2-31 with the ball.
The swashbuckling all-rounder continued his good form in the first round of the Men's One Day Premiership, hitting a brilliant century (103 runs) against Wollongong.
The following week Harrison starred with the ball, snaring 5-32 in another thriller against University.
The Butchers' gun UK export has also produced the goods in the representative arena, smashing an unbeaten 56 off 30 balls for Illawarra in their nine-wicket win over Shoalhaven.
His quickfire innings ensured Illawarra got the big-win they needed to ensure they qualified for the Greater Illawarra Zone Cup (Creighton Cup) final.
Harrison said he was enjoying his cricket and loving life in Wollongong.
"It's been a great experience so far, I'm really enjoying things," he said.
"I'm still only 18 but the chance to come and experience this was too good to pass up.
"I didn't know anyone when I arrived but that was alright because being out of my comfort zone is one of the reasons why I wanted to come and play cricket here.
"I'm kind of growing up I guess and learning more about myself as a person while at the same time hopefully developing my cricket.
"Just speaking to lads who have done it back home and they couldn't speak highly of the experience.
"I've always wanted to play cricket abroad and I couldn't think of a better place to come. It has been fantastic."
Harrison, who is also doing a bit of cricket coaching, said he missed family and friends but not the cold weather of Derbyshire.
"I think it is only natural to miss home and the comforts of home, especially for an 18-year-old," he said.
"It is a big step, missing home is definitely something I have struggled with but it is part of the experience, it is part of why I wanted to do it, to grow up and fend for myself a bit........and it's part of why I wanted to do it...... but technology helps with that to communicate back home.
"I think [my time here] will fly by and before I know it it will be February and I will be back home in the cold in England, so I will try and make the most of it now.
"Back home I'm from Derbyshire where you couldn't be any further from a beach. So, to have the comfort or luxury of being a 10-minute walk from the beach is nice and a good way to spend your day chilling on the beach."
Being in Australia when England won the T20 World Cup was another "welcome bonus" for Harrison.
"It is brilliant as a young Englishman to look up to those guys who have done so well," he said.
"I guess from a broader point of view, the way England are approaching Test match cricket as well, it is incredibly exciting and inspiring for young players. It is brilliant for the game to see the way England are approaching their cricket.
"I'm a big fan of the guys, especially Ben Stokes. He is someone who is great to model your game on.
"I also love Joe Root and Sam Curran. Those are guys I look up to and try and take pieces of their game and implement it in mine.
"But it's a long way to go before I can be anywhere near as good as those guys."
Harrison has excelled with bat and ball during his spell with Northern Districts but considers himself more of a middle-order batsman.
"I'm not really an opening batsman if I'm honest, I mainly bat in the middle, nor do I open the bowling really," he said.
"It is nice to have the opportunity to do it over here. My bowling is something I really want to develop so when I get back home I can really be pushing for selection in teams, with all three aspects of my game being very strong.
"I'm just trying to hopefully improve as much as I can while I'm over here so when I get back I'm in a good space to hit the English summer in good form and hopefully go well there."
