Illawarra cricket heavyweights flex their muscles as Uni revenge T20 final loss

Perennial Illawarra cricket heavyweights Keira, Balgownie and Wests flexed their muscles while University revenged their T20 heartbreak in the second round of the Men's One Day Premiership on Saturday.
Keira bowler Rhys Voysey told the Mercury earlier in the week his Lions were ready to bounce back to winning form, and that's exactly what they did in emphatic fashion against Corrimal at Ziems Park.
The home-side Corrimal could only manage to post 122 before being being bowled out. Four Keira bowlers snared two wickets apiece, including impressive allrounders Neel Honavar and Max Harper.
Honavar then contributed an unbeaten 31 as Keira cruised to 1-126 to record a comfortable nine-wicket win. Opener David Murphy (57 retired not out) and Ollie Needham (28 not out) were also impressive for Keira.
Balgownie captain Rob Fisher also warned after his team recorded an easy first-up win over defending premiers Wests, that Bally were confident of doing well this season.
They won their second game straight on Saturday, beating Port Kembla by seven wickets at King George V Oval.
Port mustered 7-184 from their 50 overs but the visitors had little trouble in their run chase, with skipper Fisher (72) and fellow veteran Graeme Batty (67 not out) leading Bally to 3-185 in reply.
Defending premiers Wests Illawarra bounced back to form in a big way, beating Dapto by eight wickets at Figtree Oval.
Wests bowled out Dapto for just 161, with Utara Jayasundara who picked up three wickets, and Tim Sommerville and Lachlan Coughlan-Ryan with two wickets apiece, the pick of the bowlers.
Jayasundara capped a great game by stroking an unbeaten 52 runs with the bat and combining in a big partnership with Bailey Abela (63) as Wests recorded 2-162 to cruise to victory.
It was another thriller between University and Northern Districts, but this time the Students prevailed to get some revenge after losing the Twenty20 final to the Butchers on October 30.
Northern Districts were bowled out for 194 on Saturday at Hollymount Park, with Mason King (3-27) and Rohan Smith (3-30) doing most of the damage with the ball for Uni.
Archie Harrison (5-32) and Xavier McDevitt (2-22) though bowled exceptionally well for the Butchers and it took a great innings from Jono Rose, batting at number 9, to secure the win.
Rose smashed 88 from 113 balls, while David Knight (46) also batted well, as did Mason King, contributing a handy 12 not out to guide Uni to 8-195.
At Rex Jackson Park the home side Helensburgh lost to Wollongong by 37 runs.
Wollongong scored 204 batting first, thanks largely to Cooper Maddinson (49), and the Dodds brothers Tobby (37) and Callum (38).
Jack Collimore hit an unbeaten 74 for Helensburgh but they could only manage 164 in response.
