From abandoned matches to golden ducks, there was drama aplenty in the latest round of South Coast cricket.
At Howard Fowles Oval on Saturday four Lake Illawarra batsmen were dismissed for golden ducks but the home side still found a way to beat Ex-Servo's.
Batting first in their South Coast Cricket one-dayer, Lake at one stage were reeling at 4-16 after a devastating spell from Ex-Servo's bowler Luke Jones.
Jones, who finished with figures of 5-21 from 10 overs, was on a hat-trick after bowling top-order batsman Ryan Pieters first ball and trapping Will Gamble in front LBW the very next ball.
He missed out on three wickets in as many balls but had his team well placed for victory until Lake's middle-order set about rescuing the situation.
Led by a well-made 60 from Nick Jennings and handy lower-order contributions from Matt Roach (37) and Cooper Hayes (33), Lake managed to compile 204 from their 50 overs.
Ex-Servo's started well in their run-chase with opener Daniel Gleeson chipping in with a handy 55 runs but disciplined bowling by Lake down the stretch saw them secure a tough 17-run win after bowling Ex-Servo's out for 187.
Having done his bit with the bat Roach also picked up three wickets with the ball for Lake, whose best bowler was Ryan Smith, who picked up 4-48 from 10 overs.
Lake Illawarra captain Mark Ulcigrai was relieved to get away with the win.
"To be honest we are struggling at the top at the moment a little bit but it will all come together," he said.
"We've got a very young top-order at this stage but we are toughening it out, we are getting ourselves into games that we probably shouldn't be and just getting that win is always pleasing and a positive.
"Yes we got the W and the seven points but we shouldn't put ourselves in these positions, we should be winning comfortably.
"We got out of jail against Bomaderry the first game and shouldn't have been in the game against North Nowra last game.......so to be 4-16 and recover to score 204 is an excellent effort."
Elsewhere, the top-of-the-table showdown between The Rail and North Nowra Cambewarra wasn't able to be completed after sprinklers came on and couldn't be turned off while the visitors The Rail were batting.
The home side made more than 200 batting first and had The Rail at 8 for 70 odd when the incident happened.
South Coast Cricket administrator Grant Tilling said the incident would be looked at and decided on on Monday night.
Meantime at Keith Grey Oval Kiama captain Dale Scifleet smashed an unbeaten 76, which included four fours and two sixes, to guide the Cavaliers (6-251) to an easy win over Albion Park Eagles (10-140).
The Kookas (8-234) led by Jake Monie (61) and Craig Bramble (55) were also too strong for Oak Flats, who were dismissed for 158.
Bramble backed up his good batting performance by snaring 3-28 with the ball. He was well supported by Paul Clarke who took 3-33 from 10 overs.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
