Northern District's English import Archie Harrison has done it again.
This time the young cricketer from Derbyshire has played a match-winning knock for Illawarra, which has seen the representative side progress to the Greater Illawarra Zone Cup final.
Having lost their opening game to South Coast, Illawarra needed a big win against Shoalhaven at Hayden Drexel Oval in Nowra on Sunday to secure their spot in the final.
Illawarra gave themselves every chance of making the decider after bowling the home side out for just 87 in 19 overs.
It was a great team bowling performance, with three bowlers, Rhys Voysey, Mason King and Angus Cumming picking up two wickets apiece.
But the pick of the bowlers was Keira youngster Ryan Cattle, who snared three wickets.
Illawarra though still needed to score the runs quickly to secure a finals' spot.
This is where Harrison stepped up to the plate, smashing an unbeaten 56 off 30 balls as Illawarra romped to a nine-wicket victory.
The Englishman's swashbuckling knock came just a matter of hours before England beat Pakistan at the MCG to win the Twenty20 World Cup.
Illawarra captain Rhys Voysey was full of praise for Harrison after the game.
"He batted very well. It was a tremendous display of power hitting," Voysey said.
"He hit some very very impressive shots. He is a young guy who is going to play some good cricket when he gets back to England I reckon."
Illawarra's comprehensive victory over Shoalhaven on Sunday has knocked South Coast out of the Greater Illawarra Zone Cup tournament.
Illawarra and Shoalhaven will meet again in the final at North Dalton Park on Sunday, November 27.
"This win will give us confidence going into the final, absolutely," Voysey said.
"it was what we needed after last week's disappointing performance. A few guys came back in today to strengthen the side a bit but there is still a couple of guys who will find their way into the side for the final.
"It was a massive improvement today but we're aiming to be even better in the final."
