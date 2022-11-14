Illawarra Mercury
English import Archie Harrison propels Illawarra to rep final

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 14 2022 - 11:25am
Illawarra beat Shoalhaven after a swashbuckling batting performance from English import Archie Harrison.

Northern District's English import Archie Harrison has done it again.

