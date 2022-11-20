Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kookas flex muscles in commanding South Coast Cricket win over Magpies

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 20 2022 - 11:49am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Monie keeps his eyes on the ball during a Twenty20 game last year. Picture by Anna Warr

Batting masterclasses from Craig Bramble and Jake Monie elevated the Kookas to their third successive victory on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.