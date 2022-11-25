Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

How Wollongong marked International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:58pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dozens of people gathered at MacCabe Park in Wollongong on Friday to lay a rose for each of the 40 victims of domestic violence who'd lost their lives in the past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.