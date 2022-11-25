Dozens of people gathered at MacCabe Park in Wollongong on Friday to lay a rose for each of the 40 victims of domestic violence who'd lost their lives in the past year.
Organised by Women Illawarra and Illawarra Women's Health Centre, the vigil was all about spreading awareness and honouring and acknowledging lives impacted by domestic violence.
Women Illawarra general manager Michelle Glasgow read out names of the deceased victims of domestic violence with the youngest being six years of age.
"It's so important as a community that we publicly acknowledge, celebrate and mourn the violence that continues to exist in our community against women," she said.
Domestic violence survivor Malika Elizabeth gave a soulful performance with hard-hitting songs about what women face behind closed doors.
"The more we speak out, the more we stand in solidarity with each other," she said.
"We need to start with self-care, self-acceptance, self-like and then we'll learn to self-love."
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said she was proud of everything the two organisers, Sally Stevenson and Michelle Glasgow had achieved over the years.
"Today we are here to mourn the thousands of women who have lost their lives to domestic violence over the years," she said.
"We mustn't forget those who have lost their lives, we owe it to them to continue their fights."
November 25 is the International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women and it marks the first day of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.
"The next 16 days are going to be very full-on for everybody who works in this sector and I'm appreciative of everyone who's present here today," Ms Glasgow said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.