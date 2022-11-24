Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The Illawarra leaders supporting 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

Updated November 24 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leaders across the Illawarra united to send a message that violence against women will not be tolerated. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Reckoning, recovery, rebuild, reframe and relentless are just some of the words being used by business leaders across the Illawarra in a campaign to stop violence against women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.