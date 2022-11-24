Reckoning, recovery, rebuild, reframe and relentless are just some of the words being used by business leaders across the Illawarra in a campaign to stop violence against women.
To kick off 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, community and business leaders united at the University of Wollongong Innovation Campus with one message to eliminate violence against women.
Friday, November 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, marking the first of the 16 days of action.
This year's theme for the event is 'unite', and the display of solidarity by leaders from NSW Police, the Salvation Army, The Steelers Club, His Boy Elroy, Women Illawarra and the University of Wollongong shows how a difference is being made at the grass roots. Organiser of the event and CEO of the Women's Trauma Recovery Centre, Sally Stevenson said this is how change starts.
"These are people who operate in their communities and if they take a stand against violence that filters through their organisations and communities," she said.
One in three women experience gender-based violence during their lifetime, and Ms Stevenson called for people across the Illawarra to take a small step towards making a change.
"What we'd like to see is action over awareness from those working in the environment beyond the domestic violence sector. If that happens, we are starting to unite as a community and to show that we are ready for change," she said.
A vigil will be held at MacCabe Park, Wollongong at noon on Friday honouring victims of domestic and family violence.
The full list of words being used by business leaders in the Illawarra eliminate violence against women:
REAL - Judy Daunt, IWHC
REFRAME - Peter Baker, South 32
We need to REFRAME this discussion. Domestic, family or sexual violence isn't a women's issue, it's a men's violence issue.
RESPECT - Ash Johnston, University of Wollongong
We must RESPECT the rights of all women to feel safe and protected, whatever their race, colour, religion or sexuality.
RECOVERY - Jeremy Lasek
To support RECOVERY, the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre will provide wrap around services with medical and health care, legal support and financial counselling for victims of domestic violence.
RESTORE - Sharon Arrow, Steelers Club
The Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre will be a vital next step in helping RESTORE hope for the many women trying to rebuild their lives.
RESILIENCE - Lachlan Stevens, His Boy Elroy
By investing in the safety, health and healing of domestic and family violence victims, the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre will build RESILIENCE and capacity.
REMEMBER - Melissa Russell, WIN News
In Australia, it's important to REMEMBER one in four women have experienced violence from a partner since the age of 15, and one in five have experienced sexual violence across their lifetime.
REPUTATION - Christian McEwan, i98FM
The new Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre will strive to build a world-class REPUTATION for excellence, compassion, integrity and respect.
RECKONING - Gayle Tomlinson, Illawarra Mercury
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marks a day of RECKONING. It marks an acknowledgement Australia needs a new approach to tackling domestic violence and greater investment in the safety, health and healing of women in our community.
REBUILD - Uncle Richard Davis, IACC
It is a whole of community responsibility to support women and children who have been impacted by domestic and family violence to help REBUILD their lives.
RESTART - Karen Walker, Salvation Army
The Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre will transform recovery services for women who have experienced violence and abuse, giving them a chance to RESTART their lives.
REFORM - Michelle Glasgow, Women Illawarra
In our society, priority must be given to urgently REFORM the legal systems to provide greater protection and justice to victims of domestic, family and sexual violence.
REVITALISE - Tina Smith, South Coast Labour Council
Only by taking positive action can we save lives and REVITALISE women living in constant fear of men's violence.
REFRESH - James Vidal, NSW Police
Over these 16 days of activism we need to REFRESH our understanding of the scale of the domestic and family violence scourge in society and commit to eliminating the threat and removing the fear for those traumatised on a daily basis.
RESEARCH - Patricia Davidson, University of Wollongong
As a priority we must RESEARCH the causes of the gender power imbalance that contributes to domestic, family and sexual violence and understand how we can establish greater respect to keep women and kids safe.
REVOLUTIONISE - Christine Donayres, Illawarra Legal Centre
As a first in Australia, the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre will REVOLUTIONISE domestic, family and sexual response and recovery services in our region.
RELENTLESS - Maris Depers, Salvation Army
For too many women, the lifelong impact of domestic, family and sexual violence has been RELENTLESS and requires urgent action.
